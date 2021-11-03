West Indies, fresh off a win against Bangladesh, would seek to maintain that momentum when they face Sri Lanka in an important Group 1 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 4. This clash is crucial because one out of these two sides would be eliminated and the winner would still stay alive in the semifinal race. The defending champions suffered two consecutive defeats but they have managed to win one match which would give them belief and confidence as the tournament progresses. Sri Lanka meanwhile, would aim to recover from a defeat to Group 1 toppers England and with players like Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka, the Lankan lions would try and start winning again. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

West Indies are placed fifth on the Group 1 points table while Sri Lanka are fourth, having played one match more. It would be an interesting contest as both these sides fight to stay alive in the competition.

WI vs SL, T20 Head-to-Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka have taken on each other for a total of 14 matches and they have shared the spoils with seven wins each. However, Sri Lanka hold the upper hand whenever these two sides have faced each other in T20 World Cups. The 2014 champions have won five matches against the Caribbean side with the latter winning two matches.

WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Key Players

The key players for West Indies would be Evin Lewis and captain Kieron Pollard while for Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka would be key to their chances of winning this match.

WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Mini-Battles

The duel between Evin Lewis and Wanindu Hasaranga would be an interesting one to watch while the mini-battle between Charith Asalanka and Ravi Rampaul

WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 04, 2021 (Thursday). The WI vs SL encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka match live on Star Sports channels. WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the WI vs SL live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

WI vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Likely Playing XIs

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

