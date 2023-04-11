Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players ever to play for the Mumbai Indians. The former Indian cricketer showed his class in the shortest format while paying for his home team. However, he has retired a long time ago and now it is time for his son, Arjun Tendulkar to make an impact for the Mumbai Indians team. Unlike his father, Arjun is a fast bowler. Although he started his cricket in Mumbai, the 23-year-old moved to Goa for regular game time. While playing for the Goa team, Arjun took 12 wickets in seven games in the Ranji Trophy. Jr Tendulkar also showed his batting skills and scored his maiden first-class hundred. His best performance however came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he took 10 wickets in 7 matches. Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians setup for some time and will he finally make his debut in the premier T20 competition when Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals? Gautam Gambhir Silences RCB Fans With ‘Finger on Lips’ Gesture After LSG’s Last-Ball Victory in IPL 2023.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are currently struggling in this season's IPL. They lost their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. In both the match, Mumbai's bowling lacked the sting it had before. And now perhaps it is the time for them to introduce some young blood like Arjun Tendulkar who can bring the much-needed spark to the team. The youngster however is coming from an injury as mentioned by Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher ahead of the CSK game. But still, with the new impact rule, he might get his debut in the IPL. DC vs MI, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI vs DC

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan/Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).