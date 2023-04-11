Delhi Capitals square off against Mumbai Indians in the match number 16 of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 11, 2023, Tuesday. The match starts at 7.30 PM (Indian Standard Time) IST and the toss is at 7 PM. The home side, Delhi Capitals, are yet to open their accounts in the on-going IPL 2023 season after having suffered a hat-trick of defeats. While Mumbai Indians are also eager to secure their first win of the season after having lost two matches on the trot. For both teams, the upcoming match seems like a perfect opportunity to regain their winning form. IPL 2023: ‘He Did It All by Himself’, Says KKR Batter Rinku Singh’s Father on His Son’s Cricket Journey.

For Delhi Capitals, this IPL campaign could not be any worse as they lost three consecutive matches in a row. In the first match, they lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), then they lost against Gujarat Titans during their home game, which was their second fixture. And lastly, DC tasted defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

For Mumbai Indians, their first loss came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an away game. Their second game – their home fixture – ended in a loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Come the match number 16, both teams would be raring to go all guns blazing as they look to secure their first win of the season.

Delhi Weather Report

Expected Weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC VS MI IPL 2023 Match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch David Warner and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between DC and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 22-35 degrees Celsius. Yash Dayal’s Reaction After Being Hit for Five Consecutive Sixes in Last Over of GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium for the IPL match between DC and MI is expected to be highly sportive as it will provide equal help to both batters and bowlers. Spinners are expected to rule the game as there will be some balls that are expected to keep low.

