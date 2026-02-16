Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill Dance on 'Mauja hi Mauja' Song at Arjun Tendulkar's Pre-Wedding Bash?

A video of Indian batsman Shubman Gill performing a spirited dance routine has gained significant traction on social media, with users claiming the footage was captured during the pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar. While the Tendulkar family is currently preparing for Arjun’s upcoming marriage to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, the viral clip in question is being shared out of context. Ishan Kishan and 'Alva Bains' Pics From Indian Dressing Room After India's T20 World Cup Victory Over Pakistan: Real or AI? Fact Check.
The Viral Claim: Shubman Gill Dancing at Arjun Tendulkar's Pre-wedding Celebrations
On Monday, 16 February 2026, various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, were flooded with a clip of Gill dressed in a traditional brown bandhgala and a black muffler. In the video, the cricketer is seen performing bhangra to the song ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’.
Many posts suggested this took place during a high-profile "sangeet" ceremony for Arjun Tendulkar. The timing of the video coincided with the news that Sachin Tendulkar and his family had arrived in Jamnagar over the weekend to begin early wedding-related festivities. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Extends Invitation to Son’s Wedding (See Pics).
Fact-Checking the Viral Video
Despite the widespread claims, the video is not from any recent Tendulkar event. The video is from a different wedding celebration attended by Gill. The misuse of the clip appears to have been driven by the intense public interest in Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding and the long-standing social media rumours linking Shubman Gill to Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar. Fan accounts often repurpose older videos of the cricketers during major life events to generate engagement.
Arjun Tendulkar’s Wedding Details
While the dance video is misleading, the Tendulkar family is indeed in the midst of wedding preparations. Arjun Tendulkar is scheduled to marry Saaniya Chandhok, daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Chandhok, on 5 March 2026.
The main festivities are expected to begin on 3 March in Mumbai. However, the family was spotted at Jamnagar airport on 15 February, reportedly for a private pre-wedding gathering hosted in association with the Ambani family at Reliance Greens. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi for His Son’s Wedding Ceremony.
High-Profile Guest List
The wedding is set to be one of the year’s most significant social events. Sachin Tendulkar has personally extended invitations to several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior political leaders. Current Indian cricket stars, including Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, are expected to attend the official ceremonies in March.
