The IPL 2022 is reportedly set to have a crowd capacity of 25%, as approved by the government of Maharashtra. The competition, which would be held across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, would not be a closed-door one. Fans would be allowed at a capacity of 25% provided they are fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 cases has slowly been decreasing in recent times after the Omricon outbreak in January. The IPL, which is a hugely popular tournament amongst fans, would be even more exciting and entertaining if people are allowed in the stadiums and this development is definitely a piece of welcome news. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online

Four stadiums in Maharashtra--Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA International Stadium would host a total of 70 league stage matches of the IPL this year. Earlier, the BCCI announced the IPL 2022 Schedule according to which, defending champions Chennai Super Kings would face last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26. The final would be played on May 29.

Also, the teams are likely to hit the ground for practice from March 14-15. Players would have to have a COVID-19 Test 48 hours prior to entering Maharashtra. According to a report, players are also likely to have three COVID-19 tests while in quarantine. The first one would be on the first day with the second and third Tests being on Day 3 and 5 respectively. Negative results in all these three Tests would mean that the player would be able to come out of quarantine and start training with the team.

