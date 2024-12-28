The ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is currently on tenterhooks, where any of the two teams can take sole advantage of the contest, when Day 4 resumes on Sunday, December 29. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 is taking place in Melbourne, and being held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team are engaged in an exciting battle of nerves. Melbourne Cricket Ground Registers Biggest Ever Day 3 Crowd During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Breaks Record From 1937.

However, one thing that can play spoilsport is the weather, which did interrupt play on Day Three, which did not have much effect, but rain on Day Four can be detrimental for India more than Australia. Here is what the Melbourne Weather Forecast for December 29 looks like.

Melbourne Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024

Thankfully for cricket fans, and Team India the weather forecast for Melbourne for December 29 is looking upwards. While the conditions are expected to get gloomy and cloudy, the sun will also make its presence felt throughout the day. However, one could witness a light spell of rain during the lunch and tea session. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy Bails Out India With Maiden International Century at Melbourne Before Bad Light Forces Stumps on Day 3.

India will try to score as many as possible first thing in the morning, and then look to restrict Australia from gaining a massive lead when they bat the second time around.

