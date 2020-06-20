World Refugee Day is observed on June 20 every year in order to make everyone aware of the struggles refugees all around the world go through. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) initiated the day in 2000. On the occasion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Twitter account and shared a beautiful video, telling people how cricket can change lives, give hopes and bring people together from all around the world.

In the video shared by the apex cricket body, many displaced people from different parts of the world can be seen enjoying a gala time while playing cricket. The video also has the bites of many people who left their country owing to some disputes and have engaged themselves with the game. Brian Mantle of German Cricket Federation also features in the video in which he explains how his company helps the refugees to pursue their dream of playing the gentleman’s game. World Refugee Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Refugee Crisis Around the World.

Watch Video:

To mark @UN #WorldRefugeeDay 2020, here are some examples of how cricket is being used as a source for good to help shape healthy, active and caring societies around the world ❣️ pic.twitter.com/3SRXLBZUik — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2020

The theme for World Refugee Day 2020 is ‘Every Action Counts’ which means that every single person can contribute towards society. Well with cricket being one of the most popular sports around the world, every cricketer serves something to the society.

According to Dr Sarah Fane Obe, an Afghanistan expert, cricket has certainly brought a revolution in the country in many ways. She also said that the success of Afghanistan in international cricket over the years has inspired many people to serve the game.

Well, sports are certainly one section which makes the players and the fans familiar to the other cultures. Owing to different games only, many people of various communities come together and relish the sport they love. So, ICC’s video certainly gave a significant message about the importance of cricket.

