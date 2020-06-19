Every year, the World Refugee Day, is observed on June 20 throughout the world. The special day is an international observance which is dedicated to raising awareness of the situation of refugees throughout the world. According to the United Nations, every minute 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror. To understand the importance of World Refugee Day, we should first understand who a refugee is. A refugee is someone who fled his or her home and country owing to “a well-founded fear of persecution.

This fear can be because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion”, according to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention. Many refugees are in exile to escape the effects of natural or human-made disasters.

World Refugee Day 2020 Theme

The theme for World Refugee Day 2020 is 'Every Action Counts'. This year, the UN aims to remind the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society and 'Every Action Counts' in the effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal world.

On the official website of the United Nations, it is stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent anti-racism protests have shown us how desperately we need to fight for a more inclusive and equal world: a world where no one is left behind. "It has never been clearer that all of us have a role to play in order to bring about change. Everyone can make a difference. This is at the heart of UNHCR’s World Refugee Day campaign", the UN said.

World Refugee Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 4, 2000, in a Resolution 55/76 decided that, from 2000, 20 June would be celebrated as World Refugee Day. In this resolution, the UNGA noted that 2001 marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. The day is commemorated to honor all refugees, raise awareness and solicit support. African Refugee Day had been formally celebrated in several countries prior to 2000. The UN noted that the Organization of African Unity (OAU) had agreed to have International Refugee Day coincide with Africa Refugee Day on 20 June.

World Refugee Day Significance

The day is important as it raises awareness about the condition of refugees around the world. The world is witnessing the highest levels of displacement on record. Individuals and community groups are encouraged to mark the day by attending a local World Refugee Day event, watching and sharing World Refugee Day videos, and raising awareness for refugees on social media.

According to data by the United Nations, nearly 80 million people have been forcibly displaced globally by the end of 2019 as a result of war, violence, persecution and other emergencies. In its annual report on displacement which was released on Thursday, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, noted that an additional 11 million people were newly displaced in 2019 alone, with developing countries the worst-hit. The number is almost double the total figure over the past decade.

