The Indian uncapped bowling sensation Saika Ishaque, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 and the purple cap holder. The crafty left-arm spinner has nine scalps to her name in three games so far. Hayley Matthews, who also plays for MI, is at number two with six wickets from three matches. The American star Tara Norris playing for Delhi Capitals also grabbed six wickets from three games and is placed on number three of the most-wickets table in the TATA WPL 2023 due to being more economical than Hayley Matthews.WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), kick-started on March 04, is well underway and will conclude on March 26. Five franchise teams, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, are featuring in the maiden season of the historic tournament. The franchises drafted foreign stars and local capped and uncapped players in their teams who have already showcased their flair in the competition. Interestingly, the individual contributions by the bowlers and batters will also be acknowledged in the WPL 2023. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

Most Wickets in WPL 2023

Pos Player Matches Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ 1 Saika Ishaque (MI-W) 3 50 9 4/11 5.55 4.91 2 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) 3 79 7 4/13 11.28 6.86 2 Hayley Matthews (MI-W) 3 55 6 3/19 9.16 6.11 4 Tara Norris (DC-W) 3 58 6 5/29 9.66 8.28 5 Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) 3 93 5 3/26 18.60 7.75

(Updated after RCB-W vs UPW-W Match)

The concept of purple cap recognition to the leading wicket-taker in IPL has also been introduced in its Women's counterpart league. The idea of contributing maximum with the ball is every bowler's dream. However, it requires enormous consistency and focuses from bowlers in the shortest format due to the fewer overs one gets to bowl in each game. Since the bowlers are having merry on the field in the ongoing Women's T20 league, it will be interesting to watch who will be the final holder of the purple cap at the end of the tournament.

