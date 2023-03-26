Mumbai Indians get their hands on the inaugural WPL title as they beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final. A closely fought game at the Brabourne Stadium saw Delhi Capitals succumb to a shock collapse after they opted to bat first. The high risk-high reward approach failed in the crucial moment, and they crumbled down to 91/9 at one stage. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey provided a strong finish taking them to 131/9 after 20 overs. Mumbai Indians didn't get the best of starts as well losing two wickets and scoring only 27 runs in the Powerplay. Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied and the later kept her nerves to take them over the finishing line and handing them the title of the Inaugural WPL champions.

Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2023

