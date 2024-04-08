The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Yash Thakur became the first-ever bowler of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season to take a five-wicket haul and led his team towards the 30-run win. He completed this achievement against the former champions Gujarat Titans (GT). He even dismantled Shubman Gill as he clean-bowled the GT's captain. With his impressive bowling, he went on to win the Player of the Match award. Yash Thakur made his IPL debut last year from LSG only. This came after looking at his impressive performances in domestic cricket. Yash Thakur Takes First Five-Wicket Haul of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat With Match-Winning 5/30 During LSG vs GT IPL 2024.

This was LSG's first-ever win against the GT in the IPL. Yash Thakur was the one to take a couple of important wickets initially to slow down the GT's innings. Yash Thakur who plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha only has and still plays for LSG in IPL. He made his debut back in 2017 for Vidarbha. Yash Thakur Wins Man of the Match Award in LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Yash Thakur Quick Facts

#Yash Thakur was born on December 28, 1998 in Kolkata.

#Yash Thakur plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha and made his List A debut back in 2017.

#Yash Thakur has played a total of 22 First-Class, 37 List A and 49 T20s in domestic cricket. He has taken 67, 54 and 74 in all formats.

#Yash Thakur made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2023.

#Yash Thakur became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in IPL 2024 season.

#LSG retained Yash Thakur for the IPL 2024 season.

As LSG kept their belief in Yash Thakur, the pacer never disappointed them and with his sensational performance he showed his potential for the upcoming matches.

