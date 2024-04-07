Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yash Thakur destroyed the Gujarat Titans batting lineup with his bowling and picked up the first five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League 2024. Thakur ended the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match with figures of 5/30 in 3.5 overs and helped his team secure the first victory over Titans in the history of the cash-rich league. This was Yash Thakur's first fifer in the IPL and he became only the second bowler from LSG to achieve the milestone. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans for the First Time; Yash Thakur Takes Season's First Five-Wicket Haul, Marcus Stoinis Shines as LSG Secure 33-Run Victory

Yash Thakur Picks Up First Fifer of IPL 2024

Fabulous 🖐️ The impressive Yash Thakur picks up the first five-wicket haul of #TATAIPL 2024 🔥 What a performance from the #LSG pacer 👌👌 Watch the match LIVE on @starsportsindia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/HvKvU7tmSP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

