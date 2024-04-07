Yash Thakur won the Man of the Match award for his five-wicket haul during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The 25-year-old bowled in the right areas and dismissed Shubman Gill (19), Vijay Shankar (17), Rahul Tewatia (30), Rashid Khan (0) and Noor Ahmad (4) to register the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024. Thakur finished with figures of 5/30 and his performance also included a double-wicket maiden. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans for the First Time; Yash Thakur Takes Season's First Five-Wicket Haul, Marcus Stoinis Shines as LSG Secure 33-Run Victory.

Yash Thakur Wins Man of the Match Award

