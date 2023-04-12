Akash Singh has been handed his Chennai Super Kings debut in the IPL. The youngster is the latest in the list of young players who have been handed an opportunity to showcase his talent and skills in one of the biggest platforms in T20 cricket. The four-time champions signed the fast bowler as a replacement player for Mukesh Choudhary, who was ruled out of the tournament as he was recovering from a stress fracture. Fans might wonder who Akash Singh is and in this article, we will talk about just that. MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain in IPL to Play 200 Matches for a Single Franchise, Reaches Milestone During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Singh is a left-arm pacer and was part of the Indian squad that played in the final of the U19 World Cup in 2020. Singh used to represent Rajasthan in domestic cricket and later moved to Nagaland as a guest player for the 2022-23 season. The young bowler can clock speeds of 145 kmph. As he plays his first match for CSK in the IPL, fans can check out some interesting facts about the 20-year-old. Vyshak Vijay Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About RCB's Latest Signing.

Akash Singh Quick Facts

#Akash Singh was born in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on April 26, 2022

#Singh was part of the Indian U19 World Cup squad, which lost to Bangladesh.

#In six matches in the tournament, the left-arm pacer clinched seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.81.

#Singh made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings, in Abu Dhabi in 2021. He conceded 39 runs in four overs.

#Now, he is playing his second IPL match for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals!

#He made his First Class debut in 2022 for Nagaland against Uttarakhand.

#His T20 debut was for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu in 2019.

#In nine T20 matches, he has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.87.

Singh would aim to make the most of this opportunity of playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The four-time champions have shown faith in him by signing him as a replacement and he will look to pay it back with a good performance in the opportunities he gets.

