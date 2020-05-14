Yuvraj Singh Joins Harbhajan Singh in Slamming Former India Coach Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments

Yuvraj Singh Slams Greg Chappell (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian Greg Chappell was India’s coach between 2005 and 2007. However, his tenure at helm was marred with controversies. His relations with many Indian players also got bitter. However, it seems like the anger of some Indian players hasn’t cooled down even a decade later. Recently, Chappell claimed that he converted MS Dhoni from a hard-hitting batsman to a calculative finisher. When, Harbhajan Singh came across the news, he took to social media and took a dig at Chappell. The spinner even went on say that worst days of Indian cricket were under Greg only. Now, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also joined the bandwagon and slammed Chappell. MS Dhoni is ‘Best Finisher Ever’, Greg Chappell, Former Indian Coach, Heaps Praise on CSK Captain.

“Msd (MS Dhoni) and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground,” commented Yuvraj on Harbhajan’s tweet for Chappell. The southpaw took a dig at Chappell by recalling his advice in the end overs. Earlier, Harbhajan Singh said that the former Indian coach was playing ‘different games’ during his tenure at the helm. “He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park. He was playing different games #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg,” wrote the 39-year-old on Twitter. Have a look.

🤣 Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 13, 2020

Chappell became India’s coach in 2005. Many news of the rift between Coach and the players came out at that time. However, the biggest of them all was the fall-out with then captain Sourav Ganguly. The southpaw even got dropped from the team and he lashed out at the Australian openly. Nevertheless, he made a comeback in 2006 and finished his career in 2008.