Harbhajan Singh Takes a Dig at Greg Chappell After his Comments on MS Dhoni, Says ‘Coach Was Hitting Everyone out the Park’

Harbhajan Singh took a dig at former Indian coach Greg Chappell after the latter recently spoke about MS Dhoni in a recent interview. The Australian revealed how he played an important role in polishing the Indian wicket-keeper’s finishing skills by offering him some crucial tips. However, the world cup winning off-spinner responded to his comments, saying that under him Team Indian endured some of the worst days in their cricketing history. MS Dhoni is ‘Best Finisher Ever’, Greg Chappell, Former Indian Coach, Heaps Praise on CSK Captain.

In a recent chat session with Playwrite Foundation on Facebook, Chappell recalled MS Dhoni’s sensational 183-run knock against Sri Lanka and revealed the advice he gave to the young wicket-keeper at that time. ‘I asked MS, 'why don't you play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary'’ said the Australian coach. MS Dhoni Should Return to International Cricket if He Is in Good Shape: Rohit Sharma.

After coming across Greg Chappell’s comments Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to take a dig at the former Indian coach. ‘He asked Dhoni to play along the ground coz coach was hitting everyone out the park.. He was playing different games, #worstdaysofindiancricketundergreg’ the 39-year-old wrote on his social media.

Chappell was the coach of the Indian team from 2005 to 2007 and his spell at the helm was marred with controversy. In his tenure, the Australian clashed with several players and senior members in the dressing room, especially the captain at that time, Sourav Ganguly.