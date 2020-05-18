Yuvraj Singh Says he Would Prefer Coaching Over Commentary

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Yuvraj Singh, former India batsman, has revealed that he will prefer coaching rather than commentary. During his Instagram Live chat with former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj said he could mentor middle-order batsman and prepare them for the limited-overs cricket. “I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary,” Yuvraj said. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Pledge to Never Support Shahid Afridi Again After His Controversial Remarks.

“I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” he added.

Yuvraj called time on his illustrious career last year. The left-handed batsman, who played a major role in India’s World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, had previously stated the current Indian team needs a psychologist who can take care of the mental side of players.

“I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching,” said Yuvraj.

Pietersen, who is now into commentary, asked Yuvraj to join him. “I thought I will take a break for a year. Play certain tournaments which makes sense. I will join you guys and learn commentary first. Not sure how I will do as a commentator. So, I will learn from you guys,” said Yuvraj, smiling.

He said he is happily spending time with family at the moment and hopefully will become a father soon. “I am now spending time with family. I spent a lot of time on the park. Hopefully become a father and then come back on the park (coaching or commentary).”