Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Pledge to Never Support Shahid Afridi Again After His Controversial Remarks

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have pledged to never support former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi in the future after he was seen making controversial remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The two Indian cricketers recently supported Afridi’s foundation, which has been distributing relief materials during the pandemic, but faced a lot of backlash on social media following the Pakistan all-rounder’s recent comments. Harbhajan Singh Condemns Shahid Afridi’s Controversial Kashmir Remarks, Says Has Severed All Ties With Former Pakistan Captain.

After being criticised for his contributions to Shahid Afridi’s foundation on social media, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to clear the air. ‘Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again,’ Yuvraj Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site. Gautam Gambhir Slams Shahid Afridi Over Controversial Kashmir Remarks, Says 'Jokers Like You Can Spew Venom Against India'.

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

The similar sentiment was shared by Harbhajan Singh as agreed with his former Indian team colleague. ‘Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what’ the CSK spinner responded.

Harbhajan Singh's Response

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

After Shahid Afridi’s video surfaced on the internet, Harbhajan Singh made it clear during an interview with India Today that he had offered to help based on humanitarian grounds and didn’t’ know that the former Pakistan cricket will make comments against his country. The off-spinner also added that he has severed ‘all-ties’ with the 40-year-old.

Former Indian cricketer and the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup campaign also lashed out at Shahid Afridi after his comments. Gambhir lashed out at the former Pakistan captain stating that it is ‘jokers like you who spew venom against India’.