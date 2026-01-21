Prayagraj, January 21: An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in a local pond in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today, January 21. The two-seater aircraft, which had taken off from the Bamrauli Air Force Station for a routine training sortie, developed a sudden technical snag mid-flight. Despite the malfunction, the pilots managed a controlled landing in a water body behind KP College in the George Town area, ensuring no casualties or damage to civilian property.

Emergency Landing in Prayagraj; Footage Goes Viral

The incident gained immediate attention as videos recorded by local residents began circulating on social media. The viral clips show the small aircraft flying low in a circular motion before descending into the pond. One widely shared live video of the accident captures the moment the aircraft hit the water, followed by a swift rescue operation by locals who rushed to the site even before official emergency teams arrived. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Microlight Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Uttar Pradesh Pond, Pilots Safe (Watch Videos).

Live Video Shows IAF Pilots Deploying Parachute As Aircraft Lands Safely in Pond

Live Video – प्रयागराज में IAF का ट्रेनी विमान क्रैश नहीं हुआ, बल्कि सफल लैंड हुआ। इंजन में खराबी देख पायलट्स ने विमान का पैराशूट खोल दिया और उसे तालाब में सुरक्षित उतारा। विमान अगर आबादी में उतरता तो नुकसान पहुंच सकता था। पायलट्स सुरक्षित हैं। https://t.co/pCrKDoGo85 pic.twitter.com/W3mMW469Fi — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 21, 2026

Witnesses reported seeing black smoke billowing from the engine shortly before the pilots executed the forced landing at approximately 12:07 PM. The footage shows residents wading into the water to assist the two crew members, one of whom was described by onlookers as a senior officer. It is reported that the pilots deployed the aircraft's parachute and safely brought it down into a pond after noticing a malfunction.

Rescue Operations and Pilot Status

The Indian Air Force and local police confirmed that both pilots on board are safe and unhurt. Following the emergency landing, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers and fire brigade personnel were deployed to the scene to secure the wreckage and ensure the safety of the area. After the incident, the pilots were taken for a medical evaluation immediately after they were pulled from the partially submerged fuselage. Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force’s Trainee Aircraft Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

Technical Snag and Official Inquiry

Preliminary reports suggest that the aircraft experienced an engine failure while flying toward the Phaphamau and Sangam areas. The IAF has officially ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate the exact cause of the technical malfunction. The aircraft involved is a microlite (often spelt 'microlight'), a lightweight plane typically used by the IAF for training, surveillance, and bird reconnaissance. The area near KP College has been cordoned off as authorities work to recover the wreckage from the pond and transport it back to the Bamrauli base for a detailed technical analysis.

