Born in Haryana, India on July 23, 1990, Yuzvendra Chahal is regarded as one of the best cricketers of his generation. A right-arm leg break bowler, the spinner has consolidated himself as one of the Indian greats with his smart and courageous bowling. Since making his debut for the national side, the leggie has been ever-present in the Indian team as well for his various franchises. So as Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his 32nd birthday, here are some interesting facts about him.

He made his international debut against Zimbabwe in June 2016, in both ODI and T20I formats. The spinner rose to fame after his exploits in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he played for from 2014 to 2021. In February 2022 he was brought by Rajasthan Royals, helping them reach the finals for the first time since 2008.

The bowler has played 64 ODI matches for India and taken 111 wickets. Meanwhile, his tally in T20I is just as impressive with 79 wickets in 62 matches.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal is the only player that has represented India in both cricket and chess

Yuzvendra Chahal is married to Dhanashree Verma, a YouTuber, dance choreographer, and dentist.

Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket

He is the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is

Chahal took 23 wickets in T20Is in 2017, more than any other bowler in that calendar year

Chahal has 64 international ODI caps and 54 International T20I caps

After a slump in form, Yuzvendra Chahal has regained his place in the Indian team this year. The Haryana-born cricketer is the team’s premier spinner and will have his eyes set on the 2022 World Cup as he aims to lead his team to the crown for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2007.

