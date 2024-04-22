In the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. The Royals are leading the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai stand in sixth place with 6 points. IPL 2024: RR vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: IPL)

The former MI skipper Rohit Sharma scored 36 runs from 25 balls in their previous match against Punjab Kings. Currently, he is in red-hot form and can play a match-winning in the upcoming game.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: @IPl/ Twitter)

Suryakumar played a matchwinning knock of 78 runs from 53 balls and helped the Mumbai-based franchise clinch a 9-run win over Punjab.

Tilak Varma (MI)

Tilak Varma (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Batter Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 34-run knock from 18 balls and powered MI to third win of the IPL 2024.

Riyan Parag (RR)

Rajasthan Royals Batter Riyan Parag (Credit: IPL Twitter)

The RR batter Riyan Parag is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. In the ongoing T20 tournament, he scored 318 runs from 7 matches. Against KKR, Parag scored 34 runs from 14 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: @weRcricket/ Twitter)

The 33-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, after bagging 12 wickets from 7 matches. Against Knight Riders, he bagged one wicket in his four-over spell and gave 54 runs.