Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: After winning the last T20I by three wickets, the Zimbabwe national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the Ireland national cricket team for the final match, the series decider. Hosts Zimbabwe are having the upper hand, having won the ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I 2025 match, after the first one couldn't be played due to intense rain. Now winning the ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 match would make them the series winner, and even if they lose it, they won't be losing the series, but only drawing it. ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match in Harare.

Hosts Zimbabwe were just better than Ireland in the recently concluded three-match ODI series when they clinched 2-1. Ireland cricket team couldn't find any luck in the T20I series either. The side could manage only a 137/8 while batting first in the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2025 match, Zimbabwe managed to chase the total down in the last over, despite the fall of regular wickets. Ireland should be looking to win this, or else after the one-off Test match win, they need to deal with two back-to-back white-ball cricket defeats.

When is Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe will lock horns against Ireland in the third T20I on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Harare Sports Club and the match start at 10:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Check out the Zimbabwe vs Ireland viewing options below.

Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I in India due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India hence, won't be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I live telecast on any TV channel. For ZIM vs IRE T20I 2025 streaming options, read below. Ireland Cricket Team Wins Third Straight Cricket Test Match After Beating Zimbabwe on Final Day.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs IRE 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a match pass that needs to be brought.

