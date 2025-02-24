The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Ireland national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match on Tuesday, February 25. The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The hosts are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in the ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team clash in Harare. Brian Bennett Scores His Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE 1st ODI 2025.

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out due to rain. The hosts won the second T20I by three wickets. Batting first, Ireland were restricted to 137/8 after Trevor Gwandu took a three-wicket haul. While chasing, Tony Munyonga played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 30 deliveries, which helped Zimbabwe to win the thriller by two wickets. Ireland will have a chance to level the three-match T20I series in the upcoming third T20I against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the hosts will aim for a T20I series win over Ireland. Zimbabwe Debutant Johnathan Campbell Creates History Becoming the Fourth Father-Son Duo to Captain Test Team, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE One-Off Test 2025.

ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Lorcan Tucker (IRE)

Batters: Brian Bennett (ZIM), Harry Tector (IRE), Tony Munyonga (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Curtis Campher (IRE)

Bowlers: Craig Young (IRE), Trevor Gwandu (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sikandar Raza (c), Curtis Campher (vc)

ZIM vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Harry Tector (IRE), Tony Munyonga (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Curtis Campher (IRE), Craig Young (IRE), Trevor Gwandu (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

