Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 2020 Day 2: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for ZIM vs SL Clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka (Photo Credits: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Online Streaming & Live Telecast: Zimbabwe will hope to add more runs to their total from Day 1 while Sri Lanka will want to end the innings soon when play commences on Day 2 of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test. The second Test match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is being played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare with Sri Lanka already taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Zimbabwe though looked to have bounced back on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match with captain Sean Williams hitting a century and Brandon Taylor and Sikandar Raza registering fifties to take Zimbabwe to 352/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details for Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 2, should scroll down for all information. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

Sean Williams struck his second Test hundred and forged a 159-run stand with Sikandar Raza (72) to rescue Zimbabwe from 133/4 at one stage and take them past the 300-run mark after Suranga Lakmal had threatened to bring Sri Lanka Back into the contest with two wickets in the space four overs. Earlier, Lahiru Kumara and Dhananjaya de Silva had hit the hosts with early blows to restrict them to 49/2 before Taylor (62) and Kevin Kasuza (38) shared a 65-run partnership and reconstruct the innings. Dhananjaya returned late in the day to remove Williams and leave Regis Chakabva (31) and Tinotenda Mutombodzi (10) at the crease with Zimbabwe at 352/6. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Scorecard.

Sri Lanka already lead the two-match series 1-0 having thrashed the hosts by 10 wickets in the 1st Test match and can seal a clean-sweep with a win here. Sri Lanka will, however, hope to first fold Zimbabwe early on Day 2 before posting a big total of their own.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando.