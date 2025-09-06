Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe would face each other in the second T20I of the three-match ZIM vs SL 2025 T20I series. Sri Lanka got off to a great start to the ZIM vs SL 2025 T20I series, beating Zimbabwe by four wickets. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted an impressive 175/7 with Brian Bennett being the top-scorer (81 runs). In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target with five balls remaining, with Pathum Nissanka's 55 and Kamindu Mendis' 16-ball 41*. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win ZIM vs SL T20I?

Sri Lanka would eye a series win with a victory in the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025. For Zimbabwe, it is about survival as they need to win this match to stay alive in the ZIM vs SL 2025 T20I series. With the Asia Cup 2025 tournament just days away now, Charith Asalanka and his men will look to get their combinations right. Zimbabwe, however, cannot be underestimated at all and it remains to be seen which of these two sides comes out on top in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Date Saturday, September 6 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details Fancode App and Website (Live Streaming)

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 match will be played on Saturday, September 6. The Harare Sports Club is set to host the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match T20I series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025?

Yes, Fancode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 on the Fancode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a match pass (INR 25) to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 match. Zimbabwe would put up a fight, but Sri Lanka are expected to win this contest.

