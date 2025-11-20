Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the second match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025. The Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 got off to a fascinating start, with Zimbabwe almost pulling off a victory against Pakistan. Batting first, Zimbabwe could manage just 147/8 and in response, Pakistan did not have a good time with the bat in hand, struggling to get past the finish line. They have Mohammad Nawaz to thank, who struck 21 runs off 12 balls to take the Green Shirts past the finish line and avoid what could jolly well have been an upset. SLC Add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Tri-Series.

While Zimbabwe will take inspiration from the Pakistan match, although it was a defeat, Sri Lanka will look to start anew. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team, which comprises several stars that include Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, among others. Sri Lanka might also have a returning Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI and it will be interesting to see how the southpaw fares on his comeback. Pakistan Clinch 3–0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka With Victory in PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Bowlers Shine As Green Shirts Secure Commanding Win in Rawalpindi.

SL vs ZIM T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

Match Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Date November 20, Thursday Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team 2nd match of Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to be played on Thursday, November 20. The SL vs ZIM Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch SL vs ZIM T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For SL vs ZIM T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Just like the PAK vs ZIM live telecast, there would be no SL vs ZIM live streaming available as well. Fans in India, thus, will not be able to watch SL vs ZIM live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow SL vs ZIM 2025 live score updates on the official social media handles of both teams. Fans have an unofficial source to watch SL vs ZIM live streaming and can do so on the Sports TV YouTube channel for free.

