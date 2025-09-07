Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The ongoing three-match T20 International series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is equally poised at 1-1, with both teams clashing in the decider on September 7 in the ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025. After a thumping win in the first encounter, Sri Lanka produced a harrowing performance in the second and ensured Zimbabwe remained alive in the series by winning the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 with relative ease. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch SL Register Their Second-Lowest T20I Total As ZIM Stun Visitors To Gain Series-Levelling Win

Sri Lanka were bundled out for their second-lowest T20I total, making 80 in 17.4 overs, as Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza, and Blessing Muzarabani claimed eight wickets between them. In reply, Tiny Munyonga and Tashinga Musekiwa scored unbeaten 20 and 21, respectively, as Zimbabwe won the match by five wickets despite Dushmantha Chameera's riveting spell.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025 Date Sunday, September 7 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details Fancode App and Website (Live Streaming)

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

With the series level at 1-1, the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team and Sri Lanka National Cricket Team will lock horns in ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025 on Sunday, September 7, with the contest being hosted at Harare, commencing from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match T20I series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025?

Yes, Fancode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2025 T20I series in India. Hence, Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025 on the Fancode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a match pass (INR 25) to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2025 match. Sri Lanka holds the edge, but Zimbabwe can spring a surprise to clinch the series 2-1.

