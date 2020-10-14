World number one golfer Dustin Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. The 36-year-old has now withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event- the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. “Obviously, I am very disappointed. I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me,” Johnson said. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

As per the PGA Tour Johnson was experiencing symptoms on late Sunday evening. As the golfer’s condition failed to improve, he took the COVID-19 test and was reported positive. J.T. Poston will now replace Johnson.

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/2ZYWKFvdF8 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) October 13, 2020

Reportedly, over a dozen pro golfers and their caddies have tested positive for the virus since June. The PGA Tour underwent a 13-week shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic in March and returned in June.

