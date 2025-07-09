Mumbai, July 9: Red Bull have sacked team principal and CEO Christian Horner effective immediately, bringing an end to a highly decorated 20-year tenure at the helm of the Formula One team. The shocking news comes amidst what has been a turbulent year for Red Bull. After the departure of highly influential figures Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall, Horner becomes the latest to leave the team. Laurent Mekies, who was the team principal of Racing Bulls, will replace Horner. Racing Director Alan Permane will take over as the team boss at the sister team. F1 2025: Lando Norris Wins Thrilling British Grand Prix in Rain, Cuts Oscar Piastri’s Formula One Championship Lead.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes," Mekies said in a statement.

In January 2005, Horner was appointed to head the team, becoming the youngest team principal on the grid at the time. Christian’s first win as an F1 team principal came at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix, a breakthrough that would lead to five more victories that season. Horner led the team to six Constructors’ Championship title and eight Drivers’ title since.

Oliver Mintzlaff, managing director of Red Bull, said, "We'd like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing RBR as one of the most successful and attractive teams in F1" F1 2025: Max Verstappen’s Masterclass Clinches Pole Position at British Grand Prix Qualifying.

There has been turbulence in the Red Bull garage since the beginning of 2024. With rumours of Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull for rivals Mercedes in 2026, this news further adds to the speculation on a potential exit for the reigning four-time world champion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).