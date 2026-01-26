Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is reportedly no longer bed-bound, marking a rare and encouraging update more than 12 years after his life-altering skiing accident. The 57-year-old German driver, who sustained severe brain injuries in the French Alps in December 2013, is now said to be spending time in a wheelchair as part of his ongoing rehabilitation. IS Bindra Dies: Former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra Passes Away at 84; ICC Chairman Jay Shah Pays Tributes.

According to recent reports from the Daily Mail and other international outlets, Schumacher’s condition has progressed to the point where he is no longer confined to a bed. While the seven-time world champion remains unable to walk and requires round-the-clock care, sources indicate he can now sit up in a wheelchair.

This shift in his daily routine has allowed his medical team and family to move him around his estates, including his properties near Lake Geneva and in Majorca. This development represents a notable change in his quality of life, offering him a variety of environments within the privacy of the family’s high-security residences.

While the Schumacher family has maintained a strict "inner circle" and shared very few details over the last decade, insiders have provided a glimpse into the driver’s current state of awareness. Reports suggest that earlier speculation regarding "Locked-in Syndrome", where a patient is fully conscious but only able to communicate through blinking, may be inaccurate.

Background to the 2013 Accident

The tragedy occurred on 29 December 2013, when Schumacher fell and hit his head on a rock while skiing off-piste with his son, Mick, in Meribel. Despite wearing a helmet, the impact caused catastrophic brain trauma.

Following the accident, he was placed in a medically induced coma for six months before being moved to his home for long-term recovery. Since then, he has not made a single public appearance, and the family has successfully sought legal action against those who have attempted to breach their privacy.

