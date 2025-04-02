AC Milan face city rivals Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie this evening with both the Milan clubs battling for supremacy. AC Milan are currently 9th in the points table and have won just twice in their last five league matches, which includes three defeats. Inconsistency is a key issue for the Rossoneri and manager Sergio Conceicao has a big job on his hands. Opponents Inter Milan are involved in a pulsating title race with Napoli and will use this game to shift their focus away from rigors of that battle and venture out in the cup competition. Coppa Italia 2024–25: Thijs Dallinga Scores Brace As Bologna Nears First Italian Cup Final Since 1974 With 3–0 Win Over Empoli.

Tijjani Reijnders was brilliant for Netherlands in the international break and will look to continue his good run in AC Milan colours. He will be the key playmaker here with Alex Jimenez as the striker. Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will look to create openings from out wide. Yunus Musah and Youssouf Fofana will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Denzel Dumfries, Piotr Zielinski, and captain Lautaro Martinez miss out for Inter Milan due to injuries. Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi form the two-man frontline for the club with Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan featuring in midfield. Alessandro Bastoni is back after suspension and should be part of the back three.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will lock horns against city rivals AC Milan in the Milan derby of Coppa Italia 2024-25 semi-final on Thursday, April 03. The AC Milan vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the San Siro in Milan and it begins at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Inter Milan , Coppa Italia 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live telecast on any TV channel. For AC Milan vs Inter Milan online viewing options, read below. Paris Saint-Germain Reaches French Cup 2024–25 Final by Rallying Past Dunkerque 4–2.

How to Get Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Semi-Final Football Match?

GXR World is the official broadcast partner of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan semi-final live streaming on the GXR World website for free. AC Milan lack confidence at the moment and they could succumb to a defeat here.

