Rome, Apr 2 (AP) Bologna took a big step toward reaching the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 win at Empoli in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday.

Dutch center forward Thijs Dallinga netted twice after Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring for Bologna, which is attempting to reach the final for the first time since winning its second Italian Cup in 1974.

AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in a derby in the other semifinal on Wednesday, with the return legs scheduled for April 23-24.

Bologna went ahead in the 23rd when Orsolini redirected in a cross from Jens Odgaard. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was in the stands and will have been impressed by Orsolini, who also scored in Bologna's last two Serie A matches.

Six minutes later, Dallinga slipped between two defenders to double the advantage with the outside of his left foot after taking a pass from Dan Ndoye.

Ndoye again provided the assist when Dallinga finished off a counterattack after the break.

Bologna extended its winning streak to six matches across all competitions.

The Italian Cup winner is given a Europa League spot, although Bologna is in fourth place in Serie A and on course to qualify for the Champions League for a second straight season.

Empoli, which is third from the bottom in the league and in danger of relegation, eliminated Juventus in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals for the first time. (AP) AM

