It is time for the Milan derby in the second semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League which bodes well for Italian football. The two Milan sides particularly AC Milan have had a rich history in the competition with combined 10 titles between them. But like Serie A, their football has been on the decline for the past decade or so which makes this tie truly memorable. Both the sides are involved in a top four race which has been very topsy turvy and has gained even more prominence since Juventus had their points deduction reversed. Milan are currently 5th and trail Inter by two points. The derbies often bring them best out of the players and this tie should be no different. AC Milan versus Inter Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Semifinal: Vinicius Jr, Kevin de Bruyne Score to Keep Things Level Ahead of 2nd Leg.

Rafael Leao is a major doubt for the game due to a muscle problem and his absence will hurt AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers is his likely replacement on the wings with Olivier Giroud leading the attack. Sandro Tonali and Rade Krunic will form a midfield pivot allowing the likes of Ismael Bennacer to venture forward and join the attack.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will form the two-man frontline for Inter with Marcelo Brozovic as the central defensive midfielder. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolo Barella are the two attacking playmaker and AC Milan can ill afford to give them any space. Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco as the wing-backs will be tasked with maintaining the width on the pitch in a 3-5-2 formation.

When is AC Milan vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan will be facing rivals Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Thursday, May 11. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Siro, Milan. Sergio Busquets Confirms Barcelona Departure at the End of Season, Club Shares Emotional Farewell Video for Spanish Midfielder.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan, will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, match on the SonyLiv app and website. Both sides will be focussed on attacking from the onset with so many quality forwards on display. Expect the first leg to end in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).