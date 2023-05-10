Manchester City and Real Madrid play out a competitive 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, as all remains to be played for in the second leg of the high voltage tie. Manchester City started the game strongly, dominating possession and controlling territories. Real Madrid kept thing compact inside their half and then came in sudden bursts of attack to score the first goal. Real Madrid took the control of things in the second half and created several chances but this time City who scored against the run of flow of the game through a brilliant low drive from Kevin de Bruyne.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL 2022-23 Result

What a game in Madrid 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/qnO04DfQ8k — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023

