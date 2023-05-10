Sergio Busquets has confirmed that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Spanish midfielder has been integral to the Barcelona team for many years and has won multiple accolades with the Catalan giants. Busquets has been heavily linked to a move to Saudi Arabia as he draws the curtains on his 18-year-old Barcelona career. As a tribute, the club shared an emotional video for the Spanish midfielder, who has represented the club in more than 700 matches. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Set to Join Al-Hilal Along With Former Teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Says Report.

Barcelona Confirm Sergio Busquets Departure

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)