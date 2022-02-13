AC Milan have the chance to go top of the Italian Serie A when they take on Sampdoria at the San Siro. With Inter Milan and Napoli playing out a tepid draw yesterday in their match, the stage is set for Milan to take over the baton from Inter to be the new leaders in Italy. With three wins in the last five games, the Rossoneri are in decent form and will be raring to beat Sampdoria. Consistency has been an issue for Milan this term but with Stefano Pioli at the helm, it is slowly getting better. Opponents Sampdoria are 16th in the points table and only recently ended a four-game losing streak. Should they not arrest this slide soon, they could well find themselves fighting a relegation scrap. AC Milan versus Sampdoria will be streamed on Voot app from 5:00 PM IST. Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22: Olivier Giroud Leads the Rossoneri Comeback (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Theo Hernandez was sent off in the last game for Milan and will not feature against Sampdoria. Fode Ballo-Toure is set to replace the Frenchman at the fullback position. Olivier Giroud is in the form striker for the hosts and his presence adds a goal-scoring threat to the team. Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers on the wings have pace and trickery about them and the bulk of the attacking responsibility will lie with the duo.

Sabastian Giovinco and Francesco Caputo are the two-man forward line for visitors Sampdoria, who prefer to line up a 4-3-1-2 formation. Stefano Sensi, who is on loan from Inter Milan, has an important role to play in midfield as he is the link between and attack and defence. Albin Ekdal will sit in front of defence to protect the backline and break up opposition play.

When is AC Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Sampdoria match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on February 13, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Sampdoria match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Sampdoria match on the Voot app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

AC Milan can be sloppy at times at home but they have enough quality about them to defeat Sampdoria this evening.

