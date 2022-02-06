AC Milan got the better of their rivals Inter Milan in the latest Serie A round as they cut the points gap at the top of the table to just one point. Olivier Giroud struck twice in the second half of the game after Ivan Perisic had put the Serie A leaders ahead in the opening period.

