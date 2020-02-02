AC Milan vs Verona, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

AC Milan will hope to continue its six-match unbeaten run and four in Serie A 2019-20 when they host Verona at the San Siro on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). Milan vs Verona match in Serie A 2019-20 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm as per Indian time. Milan thrashed Torino in the Coppa Italiana quarter-final mid-week and can climb as high as six with a win against Verona. Only two points and a place separate Milan from Verona in the Serie A points table and both will be eager to win this game. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, match timings in IST and score details for AC Milan vs Verona Serie A 2019-20 encounter, can find all details on this page. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores a Goal Against Torina in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Tie, Says, ‘I Never Left AC Milan’ (Watch Video).

Krzysztof Piatek’s 68th-minute strike separated both the sides when they met earlier in the season. But Piatek has since moved to Hertha Berlin during the transfer window while Milan signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has already scored twice in six appearances and had brought a transformation in the team ever since joining them. Verona are ranked ninth in the table and they themselves are on a five-match unbeaten run, three of which have been wins. They thrashed Lecce in the league last week and will hope to maintain the run.

When is AC Milan vs Verona, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

AC Milan vs Verona match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). The Serie A encounter is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast AC Milan vs Verona, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of AC Milan vs Verona Serie A encounter on Sony Pictures channels. Sony Pictures is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Viewers can follow the live action on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Verona, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the AC Milan vs Verona match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV.

Juventus lead the Serie A points table with 54 points from 22 matches, while Inter Milan six points behind having played a game less. Lazio and AS Roma occupy the final two Champions League spots with 46 and 39 points respectively. Milan are eight points behind the final UCL spot.