The footballing world suffered a shock when Paris Saint Germain decided to suspend Lionel Messi over his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Even though the suspension was eventually lifted with the footballer joining the training after an apology, the damage was made. It was confirmed that Lionel Messi is unlikely to continue with PSG in the future with his two-year contract which he signed in 2021 expiring in this summer. Although several clubs, including his former club Barcelona has showed interest in him, reports suggested that the biggest interest came from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC. If sources are to be believed, they have offered a sum close to €1 Billion for two years which betters Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr by some distance. Whether Lionel Messi will finally commit to a move to Saudi Arabia is yet not confirmed but the club is leaving no stone unturned to lure the Argentine superstar out. This time reports suggest that they want to sign another footballer from PSG to join Lionel Messi in the move. Lionel Messi Pens Down Emotional Post As Sergio Busquets Decides To Leave Barcelona at the End of Season.

Reportedly, the footballer that Al-Hilal wants to sign alongside Lionel Messi is none other than Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. French journalist Abdellah Boulma reports that Al Hilal are keen on signing Verratti. Although his offer is not near to what Lionel Messi will get, but as reports say, the Saudi Arabian club is preparing a €60 million offer for the Euro 2021 winning midfielder as they think that having such a quality midfielder by his side would help convince Lionel Messi in making the move to Saudi Arabia. The deal will not be easy to strike as Verratti, unlike Lionel Messi has a contract till 2026. He is a reliable started for Christopher Galtier's side and 34 appearances this season. PSG will not want to let him go by easier means. Verratti has been part of PSG since 2012 and has won 8 league titles with the Parisians. Marcelo Bielsa To Take Charge As Uruguay Men’s National Team Head Coach: Reports.

Lionel Messi made his move from childhood club Barcelona to PSG in 2021 after the former suffered some financial issues and had to go through a rebuild. Although Messi found star teammates in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr in PSG, in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons they had to suffer elimination from the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In this tenure Lionel Messi had the International success he never had like winning the FIFA World Cup and Copa America, but the Argentina superstar never felt like he could make a place in the Paris based club. With his contract now getting over, the legend is now considering a move, possibly away from Europe.

