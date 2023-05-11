Sergio Busquets has decided to leave Spanish giants FC Barcelona at the end of this season. Taking to social media, Barcelona have already announced the news. Looking at this, his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, penned down an emotional post on Instagram. "On the court always with 5 but in reality as a player and as a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both you and your family. Thank you for on and off the court, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated... They will stay forever! Big hug, @5sergiob," reads the translated caption of Lionel Messi's post. Sergio Busquets Confirms Barcelona Departure at the End of Season, Club Shares Emotional Farewell Video for Spanish Midfielder.

Lionel Messi Pens Down Emotional Post for Sergio Busquets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)