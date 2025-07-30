Al-Nassr face Toulouse in a pre-season friendly game at the Untersberg-Arena, with the Saudi Arabian outfit looking to get some much-needed momentum ahead of a busy schedule. The team did not do well both domestically and in Asia in the past two seasons and that has led to them roping in another manager, this time in the form of Jorge Jesus. The veteran Portuguese boss has managed arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the past and his experience in the Saudi Arabian league will come in handy. Toulouse finished 10th last term and head into this game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of RB Leipzig. Al-Nassr versus Toulouse starts at 9:00 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Toulouse Club Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran Portuguese skipper, is likely to feature in this match for Al-Nassr. He has extended his contract with the club and will play a key role in this game. Sadio Mane has been around for some time at the club as well and his ability to create chances from the wings makes him special. Marcelo Brozovic brings with him the calming influence in midfield and he will be the one making them tick.

Niklas Schmidt has been ruled out of the tie for Toulouse due to an injury. Restes in goal needs to have a good game here, as he comes up against a top-quality attack. Yann Gboho will be the playmaker in the final third, combining with Frank Magri and Shavy Babicka to get the goals for the French team. Al-Nassr Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix From Chelsea on Two-Year Deal (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Toulouse Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Toulouse Date Wednesday, July 30 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Untersberg-Arena, Austria Live Streaming, Telecast Details STC TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Toulouse, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr take on Toulouse in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Wednesday, July 30. The Al-Nassr vs Toulouse pre-season club friendly 2025 is going to be played at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig, Austria and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Reacts After Rakai Twitch Streamer Says Lamine Yamal Better Than CR7, Video Goes Viral.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Toulouse, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Al-Nassr's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Toulouse live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Al-Nassr vs Toulouse, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Unfortunately, the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse, pre-season friendly 2025, is not available in India due to the absence of a digital partner. Although fans in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Europe can get the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse, pre-season friendly 2025 match by logging in on the STC mobile app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).