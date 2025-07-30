Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse club friendly 2025 match? This might be a question lingering in the minds of fans with Al-Nassr slated to take on French club Toulouse in a club-friendly. The Portugal National Football Team star was rumoured to make a move away from Al-Nassr at the end of the last season, but all of those speculations were put to rest when he penned a two-year contract extension with the Saudi Pro League club, extending his stay till 2027. Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the standout performers for Al-Nassr in the last season and he would love to carry on his good form. Al-Nassr Sign Portugal Forward Joao Felix From Chelsea on Two-Year Deal (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr enter this contest on the back of a 5-2 victory over SK St Johann. However, Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in the contest and hence, fans would be eager to watch him in action in the pre-season as Al-Nassr go up against Toulouse. Read below to find out if Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse club friendly 2025 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Toulouse Club Friendly 2025?

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly among the biggest star attractions whenever Al-Nassr is in action and it is going to be the same for the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse club friendly 2025 match as well. Cristiano Ronaldo, as mentioned earlier, was not involved in Al-Nassr's 5-2 win over SK St Johann, but he is likely to make an appearance. against Toulouse. Cristiano Ronaldo could be used as a substitute if not included in the starting XI. The 40-year-old joined the Al-Nassr camp in Austria on July 25 and has been involved in a number of training sessions. Fans can expect to see him in action as Al-Nassr take on Toulouse. How Much is Cristiano Ronaldo's New Contract With Al-Nassr Worth in INR? Check Every Detail of CR7's Salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Training for Al-Nassr

Locked in for the journey ahead 🧠 pic.twitter.com/BWaNDsYqML — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, in another development, Al-Nassr have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix. The Portugal National Football Team youngster's move to Al-Nassr is undoubtedly one of the biggest transfers in the summer transfer window and he will look to make a mark for his new club. Given the fact that he was signed just a day ago, it is highly likely that he would not be in action in the Al-Nassr vs Toulouse match.

