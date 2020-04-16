Andres Iniesta's Last Goal For Barcelona Against Sevilla Surely Deserves To Be 'Goal of The Day' (Watch Video)

Andres Iniesta (File Photo)

Andres Iniesta is surely one of the best fielders produced in the history of football. He was surely one of the engineers which led to the rise of the Catalan Giants in La Liga. Now in this section of Goal of the Day, we relive one of the most emotional moments of the mid-fielder when he scored the last goal for Barca against Sevilla during the Copa del Rey Finals 2017-2018. Barcelona had an upper hand ever since the start of the game as it was Luiz Saurez who netted the first goal of the match within the first 14 minutes. This Day, That Year: Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Scored His First La Liga Goal Against Real Valladolid.

Lionel Messi joined the bandwagon with an amazing strike at the 31st minute of the match. Just nine minutes later Luiz Saurez assured that Barca would win the game as he struck for the second time in the match at the 40th minute. Iniesta came into action after the half-time and netted a goal at the 52nd minute of the game. Whereas, Philip Coutinho drilled the final nail in the coffin by converting a penalty into a goal at the 69th minute of the match. Check out the video below:

Andres Iniesta played his last game for Barcelona on May 21, 2018, against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou. The glimpses of the fans participating in the farewell still remain as fresh as a lily in our memories. He even received a guard of honour from the opponents. Andres Iniesta currently plays for a Japanese club named Vissel Kobe as a central midfielder.