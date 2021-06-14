Argentina will begin their Copa America 2021 campaign when they take on Chile in the latest fixture in Group B. The clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 14, 2021 (late Monday night). Both sides will be looking to kick off their South American championship with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Begins Quest for Maiden International Title With a Rejuvenated Argentina.

The two teams met earlier in the World Cup qualifiers playing out a 1-1 draw. Chile will be entering the match without star player Alexis Sanchez, who has been ruled out of the competition with a foot injury. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the fitness of Christian Romero in the Argentina camp, who is likely to miss this fixture.

When is Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Argentina vs Chile game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).