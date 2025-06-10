Argentina will be back in action in the international arena as they will clash with Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. Argentina has been in a great run of form since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have won the Finalissima and the Copa America 2024 too under the coaching of Lionel Scaloni and now are aiming for a solid FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign ahead of 2026 where they will look to defend their FIFA World Cup title. Argentina are currenrtly at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table as they have 34 points from 15 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who Has Won More Major Trophies?

Argentina have won 11 out of 15 matches so far. They have drawn one and lost only three matches so far. They have won three consectuve big matches against Uruguay, Brazil and Chile and face another tough battle next as a talented Colombia squad will be waiting for them. Although Argentina have already secured qualification, they will see to test their combinations and give some of their players crucial gametime in preparation of the upcoming challenges. Star footballer Lionel Messi has not been part of the Argentina squad as he has missed a few games for them. Fans want to see him back on the pitch and they want to know if Messi will feature for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2025 CONMEBOL qualifiers match for them. They will get the entire information here.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi played as a substitute in the last match against Chile. He has not been a consistent part of the Argentina team in the recent past but he has been training with the team and is likely to be available in case coach Lionel Scaloni considers him to feature in the starting XI. With qualification confirmed, Messi is not guaranteed to be a starter. Scaloni will consider the options and then take a decision.

Despite Messi's achievements on the international stage, Scaloni believes that the team are in a good place should Messi be unavailable to him in the future. "The team is in a moment where it can play in the same way with or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players," Scaloni said. "But now we don't have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that's good."

