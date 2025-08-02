Brazil have won eight Copa America Femenina titles and will aim for their ninth when they take on Colombia in the final of the Copa America Femenina 2025 final. Brazil have won four out of the five matches they played in this competition and have won four. The only one they drew was against Colombia in the group stages. This shows that they are up for a stern challenge yet again. Brazil's success is largely down to a core of new players, such as Amanda Gutierres, who is the leading scorer for the team in the tournament with five goals and plays a key role in attack. Her brace in their semi-final win over Uruguay showed how important she is in the system. Brazil will also rely on the experience of Marta in the final. Brazil’s Dominant First Half Secures Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Spot After 5–1 Win Over Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Colombia had a difficult outing in the semifinal against Argentina as they needed penalties to eliminate the former champions. They had a gritty campaign so far in the Copa America Femenina 2025 as they have won two games out of the five they have played in regulation time. They drew against Venezuela and Brazil in the group stages and edged past Argentina in the semifinal. They will face a tough test in the final as Brazil and Colombia have met eight times in this competition with Brazil winning six times and two times the match ending in draw. Colombia hasn’t scored against Brazil in the tournament since 2010.

Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Match Details

Match Colombia vs Brazil Date Sunday, August 3 Time 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador Live Streaming, Telecast Details Copa America YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

When Is Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Match? Date Time and Venue

After three weeks of footballing contest, Colombia will clash with Brazil in the Copa America Femenina 2025 final on Sunday, August 03. The Colombia vs Brazil Copa America 2025 final is going to be played at Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador and has a start time of 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Play-Off Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Copa America Femenina in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Colombia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 final match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Colombia vs Brazil live streaming viewing option, read more. Argentina (4) 0-0 (5) Colombia, Copa America Femenina 2025: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Book Place in Final After Win in Penalties Over La Albiceleste.

Is Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Colombia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 final is available in India on Copa America YouTube channel. Users can watch Colombia vs Brazil on the Copa America Femenina 2025 on the Copa America YouTube channel for online streaming. Brazil are likely to secure a victory ba solitary goal's margin.

