Croatia versus Argentina is going to be a special game as Argentina is the fan's favorite to lift the Cup while Croatia is once again following a similar trajectory of not giving up against the big boys of football. The Zlatko Dalic-managed side defeated Brazil in style when none gave them a chance to progress and the world is quickly realizing their golden run in the 2018 World Cup was not a one-off event. Opponents Argentina have certainly been the best international side for the past two years or so and it will take a special effort to beat them. Croatia and Argentina have played five times in the past with Croatia winning twice, Argentina twice and a game ending in a draw.

Let us look at the results of their last five matches:

Croatia 0 Argentina 0 – 1994 – Their first encounter ended in a goalless draw with both teams not creating many openings.

Argentina 1 Croatia 0 -1998 – Mauricio Pineda scored the only goal of the game as Argentina beat Croatia in the group stages of the 1998 World Cup in France.

Croatia 3 Argentina 2 – 2006 – Croatia defeated Argentina for the very first time back in 2006 in a thrilling fashion. Dario Simic scored a 92nd-minute winner for Croatia as the team produced a comeback in style after goals from Carlos Tevez and Lionel Messi saw Argentina take a two-nil early lead.

Argentina 2 Croatia 1 – 2014 – Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty to help Argentina win 2-1 in a friendly game at Upton Park. Croatia lacked several big names in this match and were down to their second-string side.

Argentina 0 Croatia 3 – 2018 – Croatia thumped Argentina at the 2018 World Cup with Luka Modric producing a world-class performance and completely overshadowing Lionel Messi.

Both Croatia and Argentina are equally strong teams and it is evident from their past encounters.

