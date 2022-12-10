Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez were the stars of Argentina as they edged past Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals to enter the final four. Lionel Messi displayed moment of brilliance to assist Nahuel Molina to get the first goal for Argentina and then scored from a penalty himself. On the other hand, Emiliano Martinez stood firm on his ground in the high-pressure penalty shootout and saved penalties of Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis to ensure Argentina's win. Finally. at the end of the game, Lionel Messi runs towards Emiliano Martinez lying on the ground, acknowledging his heroics and gave him a hug. When Is Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Timing in IST, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Semifinal Encounter

Lionel Messi Hugs Emiliano Martinez After Netherlands Game

