Croatia, the 2018 World Cup finalists, have made it to the semis of the main event in Qatar 2022 through their sheer grit and determination. They come up against a side touted to be the best in the world now in the form of Argentina which sets up a fascinating contest. Croatia has workhorses in their ranks who seem to have an indomitable spirit. Having a strong mentality is immense in tournaments of this stature and that helped them find a way past in Brazil. Argentina, have raw talent and their skipper is the best the world has ever seen but games like these are often decided by fine margins.. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Fail to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis, CR7 Seen Crying in Tunnel After Defeat to Morocco (Watch Video)

Here we look at five players who can be the standout performer in this game:

Lionel Messi (Photo credit: Twitter @RoyNemer)

Lionel Messi – Probably the best player of the campaign along with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi looks like a man on a mission to win the World Cup for Argentina single-handedly. He is massively involved in the attacking third with virtually every forward play and with Croatia boasting a tight backline, his defense-splitting could come in handy.

Luka Modric (Photo credit: Twitter @FIFA World Cup)

Luka Modric – If Argentina bank on their skipper for glory, Croatia is no different as they have the ever-dependable Luka Modric as their captain. He is the heartbeat of the team and contributes to both attack and defence.Lionel Messi Hugs Emiliano Martinez After Argentina's Win Against Netherlands in the Quarterfinal Of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Josko Gvardiol (Photo credit: Twitter @FabrizioRomano)

Josko Gvardiol – Touted as one of the best young defenders in world football, the RB Leipzig central defender is fast, strong and is a brilliant reader of the game. He could be asked to man-mark Lionel Messi – his biggest challenge to date.

Julian Alvarez (Photo credit: Twitter @FabrizioRomano)

Julian Alvarez – Hey may not be a first-choice forward at his club Manchester City due to the brilliance of Erling Halland but for his national team, he seems to be the first choice ahead of Lautaro Martinez. His ability to cut inside and have an eye for the goal makes him a potent force.

Lisandro Martinez (Photo credit: Twitter @UnitedStandMUFC)

Lisandro Martinez – Manchester United’s signing of the season may not have looked like his usual best in Qatar but is important for Argentina’s ability to build the game from the back. His strengths include tough tackling but it is his passing game that will come in handy against Croatia.

Expect another penalty shootout in the offering when Croatia plays but an exciting match nevertheless.

