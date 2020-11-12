Argentina vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers CONMEBOL, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Argentina have made a bright start to the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier with two wins in their opening two games. One of the early positive from their campaign has been an away victory over Bolivia, something they had not managed for some time. Lionel Scaloni has done a good job of stabilising the national team after some troublesome time for Argentina post the 2018 World Cup. With key players back in the fold, there is an aura of positivity in the Argentine camp. Opponents Paraguay have been decent too so far in the campaign with 4 points from 2 games, setting up for a good game. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Star's Father Responds To PSG Links.

Argentina are missing two key players in Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero for the game due to injuries. Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez is a doubt as well heading into the game and could start on the bench. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is likely to start between the posts with Nicolas Otamendi as the main man in defence. Going forward, the team depends a lot on Lionel Messi and the Barcelona star is likely to be the main striker. Rodrigo De Paul is known for his high work rate that will come in handy in midfield.

Gerardo Ortiz is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus while Roberto Fernandez is injured leaving Paraguay struggling in the goalkeeping department. Miguel Almiron is the chief playmaker in the attacking third for the visitors while Gaston Giminez will be tasked with controlling the midfield for Paraguay. Fabian Balbuena has been in good form for West Ham United in England and will be eager to reciprocate the form for his country.

When Is Argentina vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on November 13 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the La Bombonera stadium. The game is set to start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Paraguay match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Argentina vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Argentina vs Paraguay match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media.

Argentina have not beaten Paraguay in the last three games and it highly unlikely the hosts will earn all three points in their latest encounter. A 1-1 draw could be the outcome of the contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).